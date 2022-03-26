Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

