BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.86).

BP stock opened at GBX 391.70 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.52). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 382.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($406.48). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($485.78).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

