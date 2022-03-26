Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.