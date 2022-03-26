Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 3,304 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $289.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.05. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.