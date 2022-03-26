Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $680.03. 366,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,208. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.83 and its 200 day moving average is $623.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $697.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.