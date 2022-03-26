Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,628 shares of company stock valued at $26,184,094. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.