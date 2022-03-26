Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.88 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 43.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.38. 2,814,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.