Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 76,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.40 and a 200 day moving average of $381.51. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.