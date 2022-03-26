Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $20.22 Million Investment in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,554. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

