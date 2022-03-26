Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 276 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,743,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.87. 1,355,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.88. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

