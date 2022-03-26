Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 319 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.35. 1,938,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,998. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

