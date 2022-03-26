Brickley Wealth Management Has $421,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. 1,181,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,362. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.