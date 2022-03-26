Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Sells $1,788,000.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Giovanni Caforio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.