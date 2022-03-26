British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.00

Shares of British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.66). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.65), with a volume of 60,257 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31.
About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)
