Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 848.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 891.11.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

