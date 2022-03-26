Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.65 million to $31.50 million. Broadwind posted sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $157.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

BWEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 246,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

