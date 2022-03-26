Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

