Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. 397,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

