Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

