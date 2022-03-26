Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Twitter stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,689,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

