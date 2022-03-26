Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce -$0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 151,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,747. The firm has a market cap of $699.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.