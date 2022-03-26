Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.26 and the lowest is $6.20. Deere & Company reported earnings of $5.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $23.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.48 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.57. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

