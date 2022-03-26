Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.
FANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,709. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
