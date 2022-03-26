Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hilltop by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,165. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

