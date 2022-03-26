Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $254.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

