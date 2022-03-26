Brokerages Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $164.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.63 million to $164.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $628.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $628.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $763.93 million, with estimates ranging from $761.52 million to $766.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 166,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,406. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

