Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $55.75

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 381,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

