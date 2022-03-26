Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $50.50

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,147 shares of company stock valued at $464,679. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 1,827,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.