Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $22.00

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

