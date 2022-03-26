Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.18

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

