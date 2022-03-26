Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,552.50

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,552.50 ($73.10).

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.85) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,194 ($68.38). 287,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,967.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,860.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.61) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.77). The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

