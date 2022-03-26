Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $12.33

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS stock remained flat at $$6.27 during trading hours on Friday. 14,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,099. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.