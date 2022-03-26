Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $73.27

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. 3,510,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,682. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.