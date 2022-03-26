Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $61.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of ONEW traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $35.39. 171,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $540.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $62.79.
In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 598,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
