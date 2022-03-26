Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $61.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ONEW traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $35.39. 171,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $540.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 598,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

