Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $5.75

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

SIOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,307 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

