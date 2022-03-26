Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science 37 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SNCE stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

