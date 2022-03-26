Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

