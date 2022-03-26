Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,370 ($31.20) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,349.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,514.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($29.09), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,563.98).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

