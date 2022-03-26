BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Mar 26th, 2022

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$96.84. The company had a trading volume of 692,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

