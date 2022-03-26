Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

VOT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $221.24. 190,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,197. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

