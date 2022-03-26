Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

