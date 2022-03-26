Burleson & Company LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

