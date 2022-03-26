Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8,133.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $741.04. The stock had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $853.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

