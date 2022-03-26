Burleson & Company LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 95,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 3,393,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,515. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

