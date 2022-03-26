Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Fortive by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Fortive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,044,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Fortive stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.