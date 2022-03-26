Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

