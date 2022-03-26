Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

