Bytom (BTM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $2.19 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00280624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,743,422,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,616,856 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

