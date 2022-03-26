C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

