Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce $427.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.18 million and the lowest is $415.63 million. Cable One reported sales of $341.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO traded up $34.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.91. 26,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,637. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,495.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,684.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

